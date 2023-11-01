SRAX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 5:04 AM

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — SRAX, Inc. (SRAX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake Village, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The company posted revenue of $5.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRAX

