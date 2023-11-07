Squarespace: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.5 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The a software company posted revenue of $257.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $252.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Squarespace said it expects revenue in the range of $261 million to $264 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.01 billion.

