SPX Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.4 million in its third quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The infrastructure equipment supplier posted revenue of $448.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $427 million.

