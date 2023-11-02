Sprout Social: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $23 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $23 million in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The developer of cloud software posted revenue of $85.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sprout Social said it expects revenue in the range of $90.5 million to $90.6 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 12 cents to 13 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $330.6 million to $330.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.