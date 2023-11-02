SpringWorks Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $79.4 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $79.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.27.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.31 per share.

