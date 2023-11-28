Splunk: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Splunk Inc. (SPLK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $96.9…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Splunk Inc. (SPLK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $96.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

