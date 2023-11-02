Spirit Realty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in…

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $131 million, or 92 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 90 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $35.9 million, or 25 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, posted revenue of $193.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $188.2 million, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.5 million.

