Spirit Aerosystems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $204.1…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $204.1 million in its third quarter.

The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.94 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $1.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.56 per share.

The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.