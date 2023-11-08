Sphere Entertainment: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Wednesday reported profit of $66.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Wednesday reported profit of $66.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.90 per share.

The company posted revenue of $118 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPHR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.