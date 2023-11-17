Spectrum: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $16.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.36 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $740.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $759.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.8 billion, or $45.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.92 billion.

