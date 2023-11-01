VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » SP Plus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SP Plus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 5:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — SP Plus Corp. (SP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The parking facility management company posted revenue of $460.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $228.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up