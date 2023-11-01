SP Plus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — SP Plus Corp. (SP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.2 million in its third…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — SP Plus Corp. (SP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The parking facility management company posted revenue of $460.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $228.4 million.

