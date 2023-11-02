Southwestern Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $45 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

