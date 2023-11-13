Southland: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) on Monday reported earnings of $3.8 million in…

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) on Monday reported earnings of $3.8 million in its third quarter.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The infrastructure construction company posted revenue of $312.5 million in the period.

