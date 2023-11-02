Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Southern Co.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Southern Co.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 7:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.43 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $6.98 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.38 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up