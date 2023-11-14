Sonim: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) on Tuesday reported net income of $527,000 in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) on Tuesday reported net income of $527,000 in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $27.6 million in the period.

