Sonida Senior Living: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $2.79. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $1.94 per share.

The operator of senior living communities posted revenue of $64.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNDA

