SolarWinds: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — SolarWinds Corp. (SWI) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The provider of information-technology management software posted revenue of $189.6 million in the period.

SolarWinds expects full-year earnings in the range of 83 cents to 85 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $749 million to $753 million.

