SolarEdge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $61.2 million in its third quarter.

The Herziliya Pituach, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $1.08 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The photovoltaic products maker posted revenue of $725.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $766.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, SolarEdge said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $350 million.

