Sohu.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) on Monday reported net income of $21.4 million in its third…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) on Monday reported net income of $21.4 million in its third quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The operator of a popular Chinese Web portal posted revenue of $145.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOHU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOHU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.