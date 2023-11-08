Live Radio
Societal CDMO: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Societal CDMO: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 6:03 PM

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Societal CDMO, Inc. (SCTL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $23.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCTL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCTL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

