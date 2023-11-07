Smart Sand: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) on Tuesday reported profit of $6.7 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) on Tuesday reported profit of $6.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had profit of 18 cents.

The company posted revenue of $76.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SND

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.