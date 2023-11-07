SLR Investment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $26.9 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $26.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 42 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $59.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.2 million.

