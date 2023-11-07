Sleep Number: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products posted revenue of $472.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $513 million.

