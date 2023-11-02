Skyworks: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $244.8 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.10 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $982.8 million, or $6.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.77 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Skyworks expects its per-share earnings to be $1.95. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.16.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.51 billion.

