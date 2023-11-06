Skyward: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $21.7…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $21.7 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $239.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $210.7 million.

