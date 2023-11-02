Sixth St: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $64.8 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $64.8 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 60 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $114.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSLX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.