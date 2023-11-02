Six Flags: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $110.7…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $110.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.32.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The amusement park operator posted revenue of $547.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $542.8 million.

