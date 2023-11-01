SiTime: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SiTime Corporation (SITM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.1…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SiTime Corporation (SITM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.1 million in its third quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The company posted revenue of $35.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.7 million.

