SiteOne Landscape: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 6:15 AM

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $57.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $1.25.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SITE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SITE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

