SiriusPoint: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $61.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 32 cents.

The property and casualty reinsurance company posted revenue of $702.6 million in the period.

