Similarweb: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Givatayim, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The digital intelligence company posted revenue of $54.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Similarweb said it expects revenue in the range of $55.5 million to $56 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $216.8 million to $217.3 million.

