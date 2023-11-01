SilverBow: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.28 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $174 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $178 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBOW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.