Silk Road Medical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Silk Road Medical Inc. (SILK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.8…

Listen now to WTOP News

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Silk Road Medical Inc. (SILK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $44.4 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Silk Road Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $170 million to $174 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SILK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SILK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.