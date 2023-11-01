Silicon Labs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.3 million.…

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $203.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Silicon Labs expects its results to range from a loss of $1.66 per share to a loss of $1.22 per share. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $70 million to $100 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $276.2 million.

