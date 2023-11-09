Live Radio
Sientra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 9, 2023, 5:12 PM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sientra Inc. (SIEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.31. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share.

The breast implant maker posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIEN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

