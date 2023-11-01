VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Shore Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 7:51 AM

EASTON, Md. (AP) — EASTON, Md. (AP) — Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Easton, Maryland, said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, were 11 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $89.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $64 million, which beat Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHBI

