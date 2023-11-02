Shopify: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $718 million. On…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $718 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The cloud-based commerce company posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHOP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.