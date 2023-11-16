Shoe Carnival: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Thursday reported earnings of $21.9 million in…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Thursday reported earnings of $21.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share.

The footwear retailer posted revenue of $319.9 million in the period.

Shoe Carnival expects full-year earnings to be $2.65 to $2.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCVL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.