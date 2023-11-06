Shockwave Medical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $35 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The medical device compnay posted revenue of $186 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.8 million.

Shockwave Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $725 million to $730 million.

