Shoals Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $134.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.7 million.

Shoals Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $485 million to $495 million.

