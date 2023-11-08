Shift4 Payments: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $32.6 million.…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $32.6 million.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $675.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $243 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $250.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Shift4 Payments said it expects revenue in the range of $274 million to $289 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $945 million to $960 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOUR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.