Shenandoah Telecom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $1.6 million.

The Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $71.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.2 million.

