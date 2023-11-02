Shell: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Shell plc (SHEL) on Thursday reported net income of $7.04 billion in its third…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Shell plc (SHEL) on Thursday reported net income of $7.04 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of $2.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.86 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $78.01 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHEL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.