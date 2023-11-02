Live Radio
Shell: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 5:03 AM

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Shell plc (SHEL) on Thursday reported net income of $7.04 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of $2.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.86 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $78.01 billion in the period.

