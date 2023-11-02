Shake Shack: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $7.6 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $7.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 17 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $276.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $276 million.

