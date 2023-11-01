Service Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Service Corp. International (SCI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $122 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Service Corp. International (SCI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $122 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 78 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The funeral home and cemetery operator posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $978.6 million.

Service Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.60 per share.

