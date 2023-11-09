Senseonics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.1 million…

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.1 million in its third quarter.

The Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $6.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.4 million.

Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $20 million to $24 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.