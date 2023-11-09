Seneca Foods: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) on Thursday reported profit of $24.8 million in…

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) on Thursday reported profit of $24.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Fairport, New York-based company said it had profit of $3.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.22 per share.

The fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $407.5 million in the period.

