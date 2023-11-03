Sempra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra Energy (SRE) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $721 million. The…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra Energy (SRE) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $721 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The natural gas and electricity provider posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.84 billion.

Sempra expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.60 per share.

