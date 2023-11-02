Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » SelectQuote: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SelectQuote: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 5:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The company posted revenue of $232.7 million in the period.

SelectQuote expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLQT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLQT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up