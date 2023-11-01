Selective Insurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $89.2…

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $89.2 million.

The Branchville, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.09 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

